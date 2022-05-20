Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 68,502 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

