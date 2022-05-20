Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,366,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.19 on Thursday, reaching 6.23. The company had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,577. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.73 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

