Insider Selling: Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00.
Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.49. 873,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,228. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.65%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
