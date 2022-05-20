Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOKF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 206,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,902. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

