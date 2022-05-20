Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director Sells 10,610 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) Director Dale Strang sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $10,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,593 shares in the company, valued at $64,937.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boxlight stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 287,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,077. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.31. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
