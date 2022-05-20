Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 21,058 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 5,131,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

