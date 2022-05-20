Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells 2,947 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $148,970.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,507.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 475,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,221.00 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

