Insider Selling: Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Sells 4,451 Shares of Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 297,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

