Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.51.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

