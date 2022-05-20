Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,131,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,412,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
CNXN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PC Connection by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
