Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,131,559 shares in the company, valued at $97,412,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $129,479.49.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $165,090.18.

On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84.

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.

CNXN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PC Connection by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About PC Connection (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.