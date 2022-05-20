Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,292.10.

J. Scott Burrows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62.

TSE:PPL traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.35. 3,036,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,286. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.94.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

