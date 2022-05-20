Insider Selling: ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells 85,828 Shares of Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,996 shares in the company, valued at C$98,793.11.

PFM traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. ProntoForms Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

