Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PUBM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.