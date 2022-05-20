Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PUBM traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.