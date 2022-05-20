Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 965 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

C Michael Jacobi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,309. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.