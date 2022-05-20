Insider Selling: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Fire Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 110,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,445. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.