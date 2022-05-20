Insider Selling: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scott Caldwell sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$37,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,192,690.

TSE:URB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.13. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. Urbana Co. has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$4.21.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

