Insider Selling: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) EVP Sells 166,268 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,868,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

