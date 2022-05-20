Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

