Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells 6,755 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZG traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 768,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,324. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

