Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells 6,755 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZG traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 768,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,324. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.