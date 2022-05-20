Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.24. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NSIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,480,159.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 266,302 shares of company stock worth $26,559,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

