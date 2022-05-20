Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $5.54 on Friday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inspirato will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

