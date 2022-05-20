Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 3,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

