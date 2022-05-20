IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) vs. Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Critical Contrast

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IntelGenx Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 880.71%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.53 million 30.27 -$9.32 million ($0.07) -4.31 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$28.30 million N/A N/A

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tempest Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -655.25% -235.51% -50.58% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -80.03% -44.46%

Summary

Tempest Therapeutics beats IntelGenx Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies (Get Rating)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health. It is also developing INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0052/2020, INT0053/2020, and INT0054/2020. The company has licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc.; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors. It also develops TREX-1, a key cellular enzyme that regulates the innate immune response in tumors. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

