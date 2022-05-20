Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.03 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after acquiring an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

