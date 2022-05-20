Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

