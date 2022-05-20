International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in International Paper by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

