Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $585.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.20.
Shares of INTU opened at $362.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Intuit by 51.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 559.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
