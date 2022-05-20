Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $585.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.20.

Shares of INTU opened at $362.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Intuit by 51.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 559.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

