Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

