Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 20th (ABG, AEL, ALL, AMBA, AMRX, ARW, ARZGY, ATTRF, BANC, BGCP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 20th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. The company has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide it with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 73,500 net acres and 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, which makes its production outlook bright. The firm recently announced that it has signed an accord to merge with Colgate Energy Partners. The agreement, approved by both the firms’ board of directors and likely to close in the second half of this year, will create a $7 billion Permian Basin pure-play. However, the company is still not paying any dividend when many of the upstream players are paying hefty dividend yields, especially when oil price is trading at handsome prices. Rising lease operating expenses are hurting the firm’s bottom-line.”

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a sell rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 629 ($7.75) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 885 ($10.91).

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $180.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. The company’s strong loans and deposits growth support its financials by driving its net interest income (NII). Also, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. It has progressed on its "Synovus Forward" initiative, which will lead to expense reduction and revenue benefits. However, rising expenses on account of technological investments might impede bottom-line growth. Significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans is worrisome. Capital deployment activities seem unsustainable amid high debt levels.”

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $7.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.60.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a hold rating. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$8.00 price target on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

