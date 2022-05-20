Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brunswick (BC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brunswick (NYSE: BC):

5/17/2022 – Brunswick had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

5/2/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $90.00.

5/2/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00.

4/29/2022 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $121.00 to $123.00.

4/29/2022 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $116.00 to $120.00.

4/26/2022 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $115.00.

4/19/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

3/31/2022 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 861,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,527. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

