Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO):

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/12/2022 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 639,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

