Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Beazley (BEZ)

5/17/2022 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.26) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Beazley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.09) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Beazley had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Beazley had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 541 ($6.67) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.52) to GBX 630 ($7.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Beazley had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.21) to GBX 500 ($6.16). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Beazley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Beazley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

Shares of BEZ traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 474.20 ($5.85). 745,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Beazley plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 293.60 ($3.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 422.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.87.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($24,706.29). Also, insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,326.92).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

