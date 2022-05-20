Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bentley Systems (BSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY):

5/19/2022 – Bentley Systems is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $49.00.

5/11/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $45.00.

5/11/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $46.00.

5/10/2022 – Bentley Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bentley Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 66.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

