Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (ABG, ACER, ADTH, AIRG, ALSMY, ALT, AMNB, AMPS, APELY, APEMY)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $201.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$88.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$106.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by the strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services and Autonomous Database offerings. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected] is anticipated to drive the top line. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft is helping Oracle win new clientele. The company’s share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date. However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.. Cowen Inc. currently has a $620.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$153.00 target price on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. Cormark currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

