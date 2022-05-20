Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 20th (AVBH, BAESY, BHB, BIGC, BIVI, BLCM, BLMN, BOLT, BOXL, BPTH)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 20th:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Avidbank Holdings Inc alerts:

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.