Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 20th (AAP, ABEV, BCH, BSAC, CLAR, CMA, CPRX, DEO, DIS, DXPE)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

was upgraded by analysts at Banco Santander, S.A. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “McCormick's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company capitalizes on healthy and flavorful cooking, increased digital engagement and purpose-minded practices. The robust recovery in the away-from-home demand bodes well. These factors drove first-quarter fiscal 2022 top line, which rose year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company strategically increased its presence through acquisitions to grow its portfolio. Management is optimistic about its pipeline of innovation for 2022. However, McCormick’s gross profit margin contracted 220 basis points (bps) thanks to increased cost inflation in the quarter. The company is facing broad-based supply chain-related hurdles. That said, McCormick is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions.”

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 2,400.00 target price on the stock.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

