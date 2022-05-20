Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Duolingo (DUOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Duolingo (NYSE: DUOL) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Duolingo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $135.00.

5/12/2022 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

5/4/2022 – Duolingo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

4/5/2022 – Duolingo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Duolingo was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DUOL traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.32.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 711,938 shares of company stock worth $63,055,342 and have sold 1,167 shares worth $106,162.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

