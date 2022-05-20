Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE: FATH) in the last few weeks:
- 5/17/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 4/20/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
