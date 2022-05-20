Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE: FATH) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $9.00.

5/13/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

4/20/2022 – Fathom Digital Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.