Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for German American Bancorp (GABC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC) recently:

5/18/2022 – German American Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – German American Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

5/7/2022 – German American Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2022 – German American Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – German American Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.61. 76,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Get German American Bancorp Inc alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,216 shares of company stock valued at $303,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.