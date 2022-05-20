Investors Title Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ITIC opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.10. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 18.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Investors Title by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Investors Title by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Title by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Title by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

