iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $419,369.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,883 shares of company stock worth $1,576,518 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRTC opened at $133.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

