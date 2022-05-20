Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.44 Million

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $101.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.01 million and the highest is $105.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $104.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $426.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.70 million to $429.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.13 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $461.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

IRWD opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

