iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iSun has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.40.
iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iSun (ISUN)
