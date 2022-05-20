iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISUN. Zacks Investment Research cut iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iSun has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iSun by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iSun in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSun in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.