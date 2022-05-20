iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Head to Head Survey

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSun and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.35% -11.32% -7.37% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $45.31 million 0.90 -$6.24 million ($0.52) -5.60 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 45.44 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iSun and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.10%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

