Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.58. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

