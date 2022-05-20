Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

JXN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE JXN opened at $34.94 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

