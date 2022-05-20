Jackson S. Iv Cowart Sells 12,573 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 777,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gray Television by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

