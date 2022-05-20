Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.