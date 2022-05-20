Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

