James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHX. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.